Road Warrior: Road improvements underway on Valley Avenue

The bumpy ride on Valley Avenue is about to be a much more pleasant commute for drivers in the Homewood area.



Valley Avenue is set to be resurfaced from the base of the Vulcan to Homewood Middle School, and Green Springs to West Valley through West Oxmoor. Homewood Mayor Scott McBrayer told WBRC FOX6 he expects the work to begin in the next two weeks.

You may have seen the orange cones lining the street recently. ALDOT crews are repairing curbs and patching potholes right now.



Once that’s complete, the repaving begins. McBrayer said the project has been a long time coming.

“This is actually a project that started three years ago when we applied for an ATRIP gr ant that we were awarded, so it’s been quite a long process,” he said. “But thank goodness we’re at a point where we’re starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel.”



McBrayer said the resurfacing project is about $1.8 million total.



