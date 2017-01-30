Fire destroys porch at Pepito's in Tuscaloosa

Fire destroyed the porch at Pepito's on McFarland Blvd in Tuscaloosa Sunday night.

Gene Holcomb with Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue says the fire started around 6:30 p.m.when the restaurant was busy with its dinner crowd.

Holcomb says everyone evacuated and no one was hurt.

Holcomb says it appears to be an electrical fire. He says a neon light may have sparked and ignited the porch.

The damage was contained to the porch area; there was no damage inside the restaurant.

The building department was on the scene Monday morning reviewing the restaurant's permits to determine when it can reopen. We will continue to follow this story for updates on a reopening date.

A WBRC viewer shared video of the restaurant fire with us. To see the video click here.

