Authorities ID man killed when car crashed into Ensley home

Authorities have released the name of the man killed when a car crashed into a house on Friday night in Ensley.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the man as Antwain Dwight Allen, 25, of Birmingham.

The accident happened around 8:30 pm in the 2300 block of Avenue H.

Three other people were taken to the hospital. Their conditions have not been released.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.