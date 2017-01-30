Authorities ID man killed when car crashed into Ensley home

Authorities have released the name of the man killed when a car crashed into a house on Friday night in Ensley.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the man as Antwain Dwight Allen, 25, of Birmingham.
The accident happened around 8:30 pm in the 2300 block of Avenue H.
Three other people were taken to the hospital. Their conditions have not been released.
