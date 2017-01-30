Mickey: A sunny start to the work week

It's cold out there this morning. Temperatures have dropped below freezing in most places.

Most areas should see temperatures rise above freezing by the 7 a.m. hour. Today we should see mostly sunny skies throughout our area with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s and winds out of the west at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight should be mostly clear with lows near 44 and SW winds around 5 mph.

A brief warming trend takes us into midweek, with highs Tuesday and Wednesday in the mid to upper 60s and overnight lows in the 40s. We are expecting clouds to begin building our way in advance of a slow moving cold front during the day on Wednesday, with a slight chance of showers Wednesday night through Saturday.

Temperatures should be dropping Thursday through the weekend into the 50s for highs and lows in the low to mid 40s.

First Alert: On Sunday a short wave trough is expected to increase rainfall across our area, which could mean some slippery roadways to and from your Super Bowl parties.

Long range guidance shows another very wet weather system moving our way again late Tuesday night into Wednesday of next week.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.