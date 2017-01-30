Mickey: A sunny start to the work week

An elderly man is wondering why his AT&T U-verse service is not working. He says he's called to complain countless times and he's getting no where. He called the On Your Side Investigators for help.More >>
The weather is perfect today for those travelling to Trussville to get a weather radio and it programmed by the WBRC First Alert Weather Team.More >>
When the man who raped and murdered Latonya Sager was convicted and sentenced to die, her family members felt like justice had been served. But when family members of Latonya discovered her killer on Facebook, they were very upset.More >>
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a pedestrian hit and killed by a vehicle in East Lake.More >>
A man who was arrested in a machete attack that injured a woman and her father has been formally charged, according the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.More >>
