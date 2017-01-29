Wes: A cold start to the work week, warmer days ahead

A disturbance exiting the region tonight is producing cold and windy weather conditions. The sky is becoming mostly clear but we continue to track scattered clouds to the northeast. This is where we may see a few snow flurries in some of the higher elevations. Most of the snowy weather is located between Chattanooga and Knoxville, Tenn. Wind speeds will gradually lesson, with a clear sky and a cold start for Monday morning. Lows will be in the freezing range, with highs in the 50s under a sunny sky tomorrow.



WARMING TREND THIS WEEK: Over the next few days the weather across our area will be dominated by dry and sunny conditions. Temperatures will gradually recover, with highs in the mid to upper 60s by Wednesday. Temperatures at night will remain above freezing.



CHANCE OF SHOWERS RETURNS THURSDAY: A front will move into the region and stall later in the week. This will bring more clouds, with a small chance for showers on Thursday and Friday. Some of the numerical guidance continues to show this system making its final push across the state on Sunday. I can’t rule out a few showers for Saturday but we will continue to mention an increasing chance for rain and possibly a few storms on Super Bowl Sunday. Mickey will be in with fresh updates beginning at 4 a.m. on Good Day Alabama. You can also listen in on the WBRC First Alert Weather App.

