Moundville PD: Man accused of killing estranged girlfriend, her daughter has died

Moundville police say the man accused in the killings of a mother and her daughter has passed away.

Investigators confirmed Brad Gray was pronounced dead Sunday evening shortly before 7 p.m.

Police had no further comment this evening on the case.

Police say Gray fatally shot Paige Ray Mitchell and her daughter Kaci Mitchell in their home on Market Street Thursday morning.

Authorities say two Mitchell's other daughters discovered the bodies and called relatives, who then called police.

Police say Gray left the home following the shootings, went to his residence in the 600 block of 2nd Avenue and shot himself in the head. He had been at a hospital since then.

According to court documents, Brad Gray has two domestic violence charges against Paige Mitchell. In a 2015 case, Gray was accused of threatening to kill Mitchell. DA Jackson says Gray was convicted of that charge and received a suspended sentence.

