Alabama edges Auburn in 3rd Annual Elevate the Stage gymnastics meet

The Alabama Crimson Tide gymnastics team poses with children from Camp Smile-a-Mile and Ronald McDonald House Charities of Alabama. (Source: WBRC video)

Alabama beat Auburn 195.850-194.675 on Sunday afternoon in the third annual Elevate the Stage gymnastics meet at Legacy Arena.

In the first rotation, Auburn scored a season-high 49.150 on the uneven bars, but Alabama took the lead after scoring a 49.200 on vault.

“We wanted energy up I thought they did and I thought they did that especially on bars but I think we kept it going on vault and then floor,” said Auburn head coach Jeff Graba.

In the second rotation, the Tigers scored a 48.900 on vault, and ended up taking the lead after Alabama fell three times on the uneven bars.

“I was kind of questioning why is this happening, so I pulled the team together and said ladies listen, it’s not how you start it’s how you finish,” Alabama head coach Dana Duckworth added.

Auburn continued it’s lead in the third rotation after scoring a 49.025 on floor, but three falls on beam couldn’t sustain Alabama’s impressive floor routines in the fourth rotation. Alabama’s Maddie Desh scored a 9.900, Kiana Winston scored a 9.950, and Aja Sims scored a career best 9.975 on floor to highlight the Tide’s 49.575 score.

“I just knew it got really loud so I was pretty happy when I finished and I just saw my friends really happy so I was just really excited,” senior gymnast Aja Sims said.

“I think we did a really great job of coming together and pulling it together and really using our teamwork to do just the best we could and we did,” freshman gymnast Maddie Desch added.

Proceeds from Elevate the Stage benefited Camp Smile-a-Mile and Ronald McDonald House Charities of Alabama.

