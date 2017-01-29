Birmingham police investigate after teen injured in drive-by shooting

Birmingham police are investigating after a 17-year-old male was shot in the neck in a drive-by shooting Sunday evening.

The scene is near 39th Avenue North and 43rd Street North. Police say this was a random crime and the victim took cover behind a car.

The victim has been transported to UAB Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say many bullet casings have been recovered from the scene and around the car where the victim hid.

