80-year-old woman killed in wreck on Highway 280 Jan. 28

By Brianne Denley, Digital Content Producer
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Troopers say an 80-year-old woman was killed in a wreck on Highway 280 Saturday night.

Troopers have identified the woman as Peggy Hollingsworth Blake of Pinson. They say she was not wearing a seat belt. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

The investigation into the wreck continues.

