Homewood FD responds to small fire at Edgewood restaurant

Homewood firefighters say they put out a small fire at Sam's Deli on Oxmoor Road in Homewood Saturday evening.

The deli sits on the same stretch as Homewood Antiques, Dreamcakes and Saw's BBQ.

Fire officials say there are no reported injuries.

A small fire occurred at Sam's Deli on Oxmoor Rd. Fire is out at this time. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/afTteJ7Mux — Homewood Fire Dept (@HomewoodALFire) January 28, 2017

