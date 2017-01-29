Wes: Cold and windy tonight

A disturbance moving across our region continues to produce scattered showers over far northeast areas this afternoon.

The precipitation remains very light and most of this wet weather should move east this evening as temperatures tumble into the 40s. This system has produced windy conditions and a westerly breeze will linger tonight. Lows tonight will be near freezing. It’s still possible that we could see a few snow flurries to the far northeast overnight but this won’t amount to much due to a lack of moisture. After a cold start in the morning, temperatures will rebound into the middle 50s under a sunny sky.

WARMING TREND THIS WEEK: Over the next few days the weather across our area will be dominated by dry and sunny conditions. Temperatures will gradually recover, with highs in the mid to upper 60s by Wednesday. Temperatures at night will remain above freezing.

CHANCE OF SHOWERS RETURNS THURSDAY: A front will move into the region and stall later in the week. This will bring more clouds with a small chance for showers on Thursday and Friday. Some of the numerical guidance continues to show this system making its final push across the state on Sunday. At this point I can’t rule out a few showers for Saturday but we will continue to mention an increasing chance for rain and possibly a few storms on Super Bowl Sunday. We will have some fresh data to share on the news tonight beginning at 9 p.m. You can also watch via the LIVE Stream on the WBRC First Alert Weather App. Have a great evening!

