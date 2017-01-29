University of Alabama football assistant strength coach arrested - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

University of Alabama football assistant strength coach arrested for DUI

Josh Chapman's booking photo. (Source: Tuscaloosa Co. Jail) Josh Chapman's booking photo. (Source: Tuscaloosa Co. Jail)
TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) -

Tuscaloosa Police say they arrested former Alabama football player and current Tide assistant strength coach Josh Chapman Sunday morning.

Chapman was booked in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on driving under the influence charges.

"He was found passed out in his vehicle at the intersection of Lurleen Wallace  and University Blvd. around 3 a.m. Probable cause allowed officers to arrest him for DUI. He was held pending a $1,000 bond," Lt. Teena Richardson said.

