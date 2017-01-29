Scene clear, ammonia leak contained off Lakeshore Parkway

Hazmat crews have contained an ammonia leak at 400 Industrial Drive and fire officials say the scene is clear.

The ammonia leak was coming from a pipe outside a vacant warehouse which was formerly Bruno's grocery distribution center.

Birmingham Fire & Rescue Service (BFRS) says the scene has been turned over to the warehouse owner to complete permanent repairs. There is no risk to the surrounding areas.

BFRS Lt. Bryan Harrell says officials are not sure how much has leaked, but the substance is not flammable.

Industrial Drive at Lakeshore Parkways was blocked for several hours while crews worked.

Crews on scene have determined the release to be ammonia used in refrigeration. PIO on scene shortly for more info — Birmingham Fire (@bham_fire) January 29, 2017

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.