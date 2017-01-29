Scene clear, ammonia leak contained off Lakeshore Parkway

Police are on the scene of a pedestrian hit and killed by a vehicle on 71st Street South at 2nd Ave. South.More >>
When the man who raped and murdered Latonya Sager was convicted and sentenced to die, her family members felt like justice had been served. But when family members of Latonya discovered her killer on Facebook, they were very upset.
Police say two men robbed an individual who showed up to buy a vehicle they saw for sale on Craigslist.
The Birmingham Board of Education voted Tuesday evening to offer the position of superintendent to Dr. Lisa Herring.
The woman whose determined attack on a windshield in a parking lot went viral explains it simply: "I was mad."
