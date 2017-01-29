Fred: A few Sunday showers

We're seeing an increase in clouds across Central Alabama as a trough of low pressure slides east, but most of the rain remains to our north with only a slight chance for showers in our far northeast counties. Temperatures will be well above freezing when any precipitation does move through and by the time temperatures again fall below freezing Monday morning, the air will be drier and limited chances for precipitation will limit even a few flakes from falling. A ridge of high pressure builds beginning Monday and into Tuesday with mostly clear skies.

On Tuesday, a couple of weather features begin to develop which will impact the remainder of the week's forecast. First, a surface low moves through the Great Lakes region. This low stretches a shallow, weak boundary down across the Tennessee Valley by Wednesday into Thursday which will become stationary. Second, the cut-off low over the Baja Peninsula shifts eastward over Mexico with a high to the south bringing in winds from the southwest. If the front goes stationary until the weekend, this would lead to drier conditions across Central Alabama with only increased cloud cover in our northern counties for the second half of the week. However, if the cold moves front through Thursday and Friday, this would lead to some increased rain chances as the front moves through then clearing on Saturday morning. As the boundary moves southward, it should weaken, decreasing rain chances. For next weekend, an area of low pressure moves into the area increasing rain chances.

