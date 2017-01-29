U.S. soldier killed in raid on al-Qaida in Yemen

SANAA, Yemen -- The U.S. military says a service member has been killed and three others were wounded in a raid targeting a local al-Qaida affiliate in Yemen.

14 al-Qaida fighters were killed in the assault, including three senior al-Qaida leaders.

Officials say U.S. troops captured information that could provide insight into the planning of future terror plots.

