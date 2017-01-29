ALEA cancels emergency missing child alert for 2 girls - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

news

ALEA cancels emergency missing child alert for 2 girls

By Sara Hampton, Digital Content Producer
(Source: ALEA) (Source: ALEA)
Beth Fisher, 16. (Source: ALEA) Beth Fisher, 16. (Source: ALEA)
Haley Parrish, 14. (Source: ALEA) Haley Parrish, 14. (Source: ALEA)
Coffee County, AL (WBRC) -

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says an emergency missing child alert has been canceled.

Parrish's mother has said they girls have been found. ALEA provided no further details.

The alert was issued for Beth Fisher, 16, and Haley Parrish, 14, who were reported missing on Sunday from Enterprise, Alabama.

