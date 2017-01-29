Fred: Spotty showers late Sunday afternoon

We will see a few showers late Sunday afternoon in areas of Northeast Alabama. In spite of added cloudy cover associated with an approaching weather disturbance to the north, most areas remain dry. Any frozen precipitation will be to the north where there may be a few flurries. By tonight, moisture will begin to clear the region and a sunny Monday will follow.

Winds will also diminish Monday with a warming trend beginning Tuesday. High temperatures should recover to around 50-53. Tuesday's highs will be around 60 degrees and cooling back down around 40. A cold front will glide into the region Wednesday. A few showers may arrive Thursday with the arrival of the front. As the front stalls Thursday, the best chance for rain will be Friday as the stalled front lifts north. The front will not provide a big temperature change, only cooling Wednesday overnight lows into lower 40s with daytime highs into next weekend ranging from 62-64.

