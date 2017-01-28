Business leaders say Birmingham is the place for minority entrepreneurs to start a business

It was a somber sight at Fairfield Fire station one on Monday. The flag whipped in the wind at half-staff in honor of the city's fire chief.More >>
Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox looked at the sales tax dollars brought in recently. He says it's off by as much as $4 to $8 million dollars. Now he's floating a new idea to fix it.More >>
Alabaster is a growing area along with the rest of Shelby County. Thompson High School still serves the city, but some parents say it's time for a change.More >>
Officials tell us a 23-year-old woman was dragged and pinned under her SUV while unloading her two children from the vehicle on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Expect mostly clear skies Tuesday evening with temperatures in the upper 50s. Wednesday is a day of transition with temperatures again reaching the lower 80s. There is no chance for rain during the afternoon.More >>
