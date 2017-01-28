Business leaders say Birmingham is the place for minority entrepreneurs to start a business

Katrice Amour opened K. Amour Boutique in Roebuck three years ago.



Amour always had an entrepreneurial spirit starting her career as a hair stylist, but recently she wanted to grow her brand in Birmingham.



"As I progressed I realized I could do more, and there was more inside of me, so I started to tap into who I was and realize what it is I could bring, especially here to Birmingham. It was just me digging deeper into who I was to find out what I had in me and that's where the boutique came in," said Amour.



Amour represents a growing trend across the country and locally. The U.S. Small Business Administration reports that over a five-year period, African-American population increased by six percent. Their business ownership increased by nearly six times that amount at 34 percent. The Hispanic population increased by 17 while Hispanic-owned businesses increased by 46 percent.



"I do believe this is the season and I believe there are so many more people who are eager to start their own business,” continued Amour.



Victor Brown, Vice President of Business Development for the Birmingham Business Alliance, says the Birmingham area is ideal for minority business owners because of the resources and access to capital.



“Minority firms have really grown exponentially in comparison to other firms throughout the nation and certainly that's the case here in Birmingham and in the state of Alabama," said Brown.



Brown said more than ever, African-American women are tapping into the entrepreneurial spirit.



"There are quite a few African-American women that are in the Birmingham region that are coming into the business realm. I think for many years there has been, among women in general, they often don't rush into opportunities and take risk as quickly, but that is changing," Brown said.



April McClung is a part of that change. McClung left her Corporate America six figure job to start Emily's Heirloom Pound Cakes, which has taken off.



“I was on my way to retirement. It was very scary, but we saw the miraculous, we saw all the things that were happening with this cake. It was just incredible,” explained McClung.



Emily’s Heirloom Pound Cakes was birthed through fundraising efforts for McClung's two sons. Her family baked and sold pound cakes to raise money to send the teens on international learning experiences. The cake is made from a long-standing family recipe.



That was nearly three years ago and business continues to bloom for the new entrepreneur. Her cakes can be ordered online or found in 17 Walgreens stores across the Birmingham area.



"We're looking to open our own manufacturing warehouse for Emily's Heirloom Pound Cakes in this area so that it services all of the Southeast,” continued McClung.

