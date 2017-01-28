UAB doubles up USM

UAB freshman Nate Darling did what he often does on the Bartow Arena basketball court. He made a bunch of 3-pointers.

This time, though, he did it while the fans were watching. It was Darling who ignited the UAB offense in Saturday night’s 87-43 Conference USA domination of visiting Southern Miss at Bartow Arena. The 6-foot-4 Canadian scored a career-high 20 points and hit 6-of-9 shots from outside the 3-point stripe.



“Nate has played this good in practice, you guys just don’t see it,” said UAB head coach Robert Ehsan in his postgame press conference. “He has really played this well, consistently, in practice. I think, from a coaching staff, we’ve kind of been waiting for this to come out. Tonight, due to our circumstance, he got more minutes, got more opportunity and he took advantage of it. I’m hoping this can carry on into the future.”



The victory improves the Blazers to 14-8 overall, 7-2 C-USA. UAB leaves the weekend in sole possession of second place after Louisiana Tech and Marshall each lost on Saturday.

