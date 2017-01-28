Wes: Chance of showers or flurries north tomorrow; most areas remaining cold and dry

A heated moment between a two people in a truck and two cyclists and it is all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.More >>
A heated moment between a two people in a truck and two cyclists and it is all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.More >>
Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide in the 3300 block of 15th Court North.More >>
Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide in the 3300 block of 15th Court North.More >>
Clear skies are expected Monday night with overnight lows in the lower 50s. Expect plenty of sunshine over the next few days with milder temperatures.More >>
Clear skies are expected Monday night with overnight lows in the lower 50s. Expect plenty of sunshine over the next few days with milder temperatures.More >>
It was a somber sight at Fairfield Fire station one on Monday. The flag whipped in the wind at half-staff in honor of the city's fire chief.More >>
It was a somber sight at Fairfield Fire station one on Monday. The flag whipped in the wind at half-staff in honor of the city's fire chief.More >>
Children are being sexually assaulted by their peers at school more often than we like to admit. That's according to a newly released report by the Associated Press.More >>
Children are being sexually assaulted by their peers at school more often than we like to admit. That's according to a newly released report by the Associated Press.More >>