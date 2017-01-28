Wes: Chance of showers or flurries north tomorrow; most areas remaining cold and dry

The forecast remains on track tonight, with temperatures expected to tumble into the low 40s and upper 30s by midnight. A light west-southwest breeze is making it feel colder. Lows will be in the freezing range by daybreak. We are tracking a disturbance that is producing some rain to our northwest over Arkansas and Missouri. This disturbance will continue to d rop southeast through the early morning hours and this will spread rain and snow over parts of Tennessee and north Alabama tomorrow.

There is a chance a few showers could develop over our far northeast areas tomorrow. Most of our coverage area will have a partly to mostly cloudy sky, with breezing conditions and chilly temperatures. Highs tomorrow will range from 40s north to low 50s south. There is a chance that we could see a few snow flurries over far northeast counties tomorrow evening but this won’t amount to much due to a lack of moisture. Most locations will remain dry through tomorrow night, with lows near freezing.



WARMING TREND NEXT WEEK: We will have a very nice stretch of weather setting up for the first half of next week. Temperatures will only reach the low 50s on Monday; however, by Wednesday we will see a nice warm-up into the mid 60s. Lows at night will range from near freezing north to above freezing temperatures (mid to upper 30s) south. Moisture will begin to lift in by the end of the week as a cold front stalls to our north so plan on more clouds by Thursday and Friday, with a chance of showers by next weekend. It is possible the groundhog may not see his shadow based on the cloud forecast. Right now we’re forecasting a chance of showers for northern locations on Friday, with a chance of showers area-wide for next Saturday. We should catch a break in the rain during the day next Sunday but rain chances will increase, along with the possibility of a few storms, Sunday night, as the main energy with this system makes its final push across the state. Fred will be in with updates at 5AM on our weekend morning news. You can also find more specifics regarding temperatures and rain chances on the WBRC First Alert Weather App. You can download our app for free by searching WBRC in your App Store.



Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.