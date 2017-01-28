AHSAA Wrestling Duals: Vestavia wins 7A tournament title

The following is from the Alabama High School Athletic Association:

Vestavia Hills High School downed Oxford 47-19 Saturday afternoon to capture AHSAA Class 7A State Wrestling Duals Tournament at the CrossPlex Bill Harris Arena.

Defending state 220-pound champion James Edwards (32-0) won his match with a pin in 27 seconds to extend his current match winning streak to 35 in a row for Rebels Coach Monterrious Adams, who replaced retired Hall of Fame Coach Steve Gaydosh this season. Edwards’ fall was one of four for 29-Vestavia Hills, 18-2 in dual matches this season.

Nathaniel Nailen (26-16) won by pin at 126 pounds, Zachary Nelson (12-2) at 170 pounds and Rob Barrentine (29-12) at 182 pounds. Edwards’ twin brother Jacob won his 285-pound match by forfeit.

Coach Steve Burrough’s Eagles (13-3) notched one pin with 106-pound freshman Sullivan Tipton (23-8) winning the final match of the bout. Oak Mountain posted five wins among the 14 matches but forfeited two matches (120 and 285 pounds).

Perhaps the most exciting match of the day was sophomore Peter Dazzio’s 1-0 victory over Oak Mountain senior Carson Lester in the 138-pound finals.

The AHSAA traditional Wrestling Championships, where schools compete by individual weight class pools, get underway Feb. 10-11 with the North and South Super Sectional Championships at Birmingham and Montgomery. The 62nd annual State Championships will be held at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville Feb. 16-18. Defending champions include the Rebels (7A), Arab (6A) and Leeds (1A/5A). The Knights of Coach Michael Pruitt dropped to Class 5A this school year and will be competing in the 1A/5A division. Arab won the 1A/5A Duals Friday. Oxford won the 6A duals title Saturday.



Here are complete results from Saturday’s Class 6A finals:



106 pounds: Sullivan Tipton (OM) (23-8) pinned Bryant Segars (VH) (27-16), 5:35.

113 pounds: Cole Thomas (OM) (18-6) dec. Crett Jones (VH) (14-19), 7-2.

120 pounds: Alex Thomas (VH) (16-2) won by forfeit.

126 pounds: Nathaniel Nailen (VH) (26-16) pinned Cole Burrough (OM) (1-3), 3:10.

132 pounds: Blake Randle (OM) (33-4) major dec. Murphy McCallum (VH) (29-12), 11-3.

138 pounds: Peter Dazzio (VH) (32-7) dec. Carson Lester (OM) (21-8), 1-0.

145 pounds: Jack Stoves (VH) (32-4) dec. Brett Cruce (OM) (7-6), 11-3.

152 pounds: Spencer Haddock (VH) (16-2) major dec. Ming Yu Lee (OM) (32-11), 13-2.

160 pounds: Barrett Blakely (OM) (36-3) dec. Bowman Hill (VH) (29-7), 10-3.

170 pounds: Zachary Nelson (VH) (12-2) pinned Justin Evans (OM) (22-5), 2:16.

182 pounds: Rob Barrentine (VH) (29-12) pinned Jaylon Gaines (OM) (5-3), 2:32.

195 pounds: Jordan Davis (OM) (22-17) dec. Will White (VH) (10-17), 8-2.

220 pounds: James Edwards (VH) (32-0) pinned Carter Owens (OM) (9-21), 0:27.

285 pounds: Jacob Edwards (VH) (36-2) won by forfeit.



