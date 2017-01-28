Bama wins at sold out Coleman Coliseum

The Alabama men’s basketball team defeated the Mississippi State Bulldogs, 71-62, on Saturday night in front of a sold-out crowd at Coleman Coliseum.

The Tide had three players finish in double-figures, led by freshman Braxton Key who had a game high 19 points.

Freshman Dazon Ingram followed behind with 15 points, while going 12-of-12 from the free-throw line. Junior Riley Norris rounded out the Tide players who recorded double-digits in points, as the junior scored 13 points.

“Wow what an atmosphere, the crowd really helped us out and we took advantage,” said Alabama head coach Avery Johnson. “We played as a team and that was the difference. We kept our composure and it was really fun to watch out there.”

The win improves the Crimson Tide to a 13-7 overall record, including a 6-2 mark in Southeastern Conference play. Bama will be back in action on Wednesday, Feb. 1, when it travels to Fayetteville, Arkansas to take on Arkansas in a game that is set for 6 p.m.



