Auburn takes down Big12 Foe

Freshman Austin Wiley scored 21 of his career high 25 points in the second half to lead Auburn to an 88-80 win at TCU in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday.

The Tigers used a commanding 25-2 run midway through the second half to take an 80-59 lead with 5:19 remaining as the offense and defense were clicking. Wiley scored nine straight points for the Tigers and 11 of their first 15 to open the second period.

“That’s probably the best we’ve competed this year,” said Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl. “I thought that our run in the second half where we turned up the defense a little bit and created some offense out of our defense was a big factor.

Auburn won for the fourth time in six games to improve to 14-7, 3-5 in the SEC. Up next for the Tigers, Tennessee as Auburn plays host to the Vols on Tuesday at 8 p.m.



