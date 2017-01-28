Auburn and Alabama gymnasts prepare for the Birmingham stage Sunday

Auburn and Alabama gymnastics practiced Saturday inside Legacy Arena in preparation for the third annual Elevate the Stage Meet on Sunday. This is the second gymnastics meet within 48 hours for both teams.



“It’s all about giving your body what it needs, the recovery. Yeah, we’re tired and want to take a nap, but we’re ready to go,” said Auburn gymnast Emma Engler. The Tigers scored a season-best 196.4 in their loss to Florida on Friday.

“We have a young team, we just need to improve on Sunday,” said Auburn head coach Jeff Graba.

As for Alabama, the Tide came up short against Arkansas on Friday 195.325-195.825, but it’s the quick turnaround for Sunday’s meet that the Tide is taking advantage of. “This helps us for the post season with the quick schedule. I think it helps us build our endurance, it helps with the mental toughness aspect of multiple days in a row, and there’s a lot of benefit there,” Alabama head coach Dana Duckworth said.

Auburn and Alabama compete at 4 p.m. Sunday at Legacy Arena in Birmingham.

