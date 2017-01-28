AHSAA Wrestling Duals: Oxford wins 6A tournament title

The following is from the Alabama High School Athletic Association:

Oxford High School won nine of the 14 matches Saturday to beat Southside-Gadsden 40-24 in the finals of the AHSAA State Wrestling Duals Tournament at the CrossPlex Bill Harris Arena.

Coach Matt Hicks’ Yellow Jackets, 22-15 in dual matches this season, managed four pins while Southside had two victories by fall. The Panthers are coached by coached by Kristopher Bouton.

Junior Jackson Hurst (27-20) won by pin at 132 pounds with the other Oxford pins registered by junior Matt King (48-4) at 170 pounds, junior Matthew Muncher (28-21) at 220 pounds and sophomore Clay Webb (43-1) at 285 pounds.



Southside pins were posted by seniors Sam Colvin in the 145-pound match and Landon Thompson (60-2) at 160 pounds.



Here are the complete results from Friday’s Class 6A finals:

106 pounds:. Andrew Smith (SS) (58-3) dec. Chase Hicks (O) (51-18) 11-2.

113 pounds: Landon Burrage (O) (51-15) dec. Jacob Dease (SS) (31-16), 8-4.

120 pounds: Jacob Chisolm (O) (35-18) dec. Dathan Finley (SS) (29-23), 4-2.

126 pounds: Jacob Smith (SS) (57-4) dec. Wesley Slick (O) (20-7), 15-5.

132 pounds: Jackson Hurst (O) (27-20) pinned Dakota Roddick (SS) (36-16), 3:24.

138 pounds: Colin Edwards (SS) (9-10) major dec. Carson Lindsey (O) (36-23),15-3.

145 pounds: Sam Colvin (SS) (54-3) pinned Kendrick Young (O) (3-1), 1:22.

152 pounds: Gryce McDaniel (O) (35-19) dec. Kale Venn (SS) (36-18), 4-3.

160 pounds: Landon Thompson (SS) (60-2) pinned Andrew Boyles (O) (32-14),3:06.

170 pounds: Matt King (O) (48-4) pinned Jacob Hollingsworth (SS) (34-20), 1:05.

182 pounds: Jack Peavey (O) (43-3) dec. Ethan Stevenson (SS) (43-24), 18-8.

195 pounds: Joshua Thomas (O) (16-12) dec. Austin Daugherty (SS) (32-30),8-4.

220 pounds: Matthew Muncher (O) (28-21) pinned Tyler Farris (SS) (17-33), 1:08.

285 pounds: Clay Webb (O) (43-1) pinned Taylor Chappell (SS) (20-36), 0:18.

