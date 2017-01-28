Chinese New Year festival held at Boutwell Auditorium

It was a somber sight at Fairfield Fire station one on Monday. The flag whipped in the wind at half-staff in honor of the city's fire chief.More >>
It was a somber sight at Fairfield Fire station one on Monday. The flag whipped in the wind at half-staff in honor of the city's fire chief.More >>
Children are being sexually assaulted by their peers at school more often than we like to admit. That's according to a newly released report by the Associated Press.More >>
Children are being sexually assaulted by their peers at school more often than we like to admit. That's according to a newly released report by the Associated Press.More >>
Since November, there have been nearly 55 accidents along a 2 mile stretch of Interstate 59 in Birmingham from 1st Avenue to the Roebuck exit.More >>
Since November, there have been nearly 55 accidents along a 2 mile stretch of Interstate 59 in Birmingham from 1st Avenue to the Roebuck exit.More >>
A child's birthday party in the Kingston Community ends in multiple arrests. Residents say it's a case of police continually overstepping their bounds. Officers say the residents were refusing to comply with their lawful orders.More >>
A child's birthday party in the Kingston Community ends in multiple arrests. Residents say it's a case of police continually overstepping their bounds. Officers say the residents were refusing to comply with their lawful orders.More >>
The City of Birmingham is owed more than $2.34 million in unpaid parking tickets. That amount is due on 130,181 unpaid parking tickets.More >>
The City of Birmingham is owed more than $2.34 million in unpaid parking tickets. That amount is due on 130,181 unpaid parking tickets.More >>