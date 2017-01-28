Chinese New Year festival held at Boutwell Auditorium

The Chinese New Year, China's biggest holiday, is officially underway.

The Birmingham Chinese Festival Association ushered in the Year of the Rooster at the Boutwell Auditorium Saturday.

The Chinese American community celebrated with dancing, music, food, culture booths and a colorful stage show.

China, Hong Kong and Macau, along with nine other Asian countries, have public holidays to mark the Chinese New Year.

