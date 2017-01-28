Wes: Another light freeze tonight, then cold tomorrow with a small chance of a shower or flurries north

REST OF TODAY AND TONIGHT: At the time of this update, temperatures were ranging from mid 50s west to upper 40s and low 50s further east. The sky will remain mostly sunny but a gusty south breeze will continue to make it feel very chilly in the shady spots. The sky will remain mostly clear through the early evening, with temperatures tumbling into the 40s by 7PM. Lows tonight will be at or below the freezing mark, with increasing clouds late. A light westerly wind will continue overnight.



SMALL CHANCE OF PRECIPITATION TOMORROW: A colder pattern will continue through the remainder of the weekend, with an amplified upper air pattern. A strong upper level disturbance will ride the flow pattern southward tomorrow afternoon and this system may produce a few showers over northeast Alabama, possibly reaching our far northeast counties. Temperatures tomorrow will rise above freezing but it’s going to be a cold and breezy day, with more clouds. The greatest concentration of cloud cover will be northeast. A few snow showers could develop over far northeast Alabama, with flurries possible as far south as Etowah or Cherokee Counties tomorrow night. The chance of precipitation will be very low and this won’t amount to much because of a lack of moisture. This system will quickly exit the region with sunshine returning on Monday.



WARMING TREND NEXT WEEK: We will have a very nice stretch of weather setting up for the first half of next week. Temperatures will only reach the low 50s on Monday; however, by Wednesday we will see a nice warm-up into the mid 60s. Lows at night will range from near freezing north to above freezing temperatures (mid to upper 30s) south. Moisture will begin to lift in by the end of the week as a cold front stalls to our north so plan on more clouds by Thursday and Friday, with a chance of showers by next weekend. It is possible the groundhog may not see his shadow based on the cloud forecast. Right now we’re forecasting a chance of showers for northern locations on Friday, with a chance of showers area-wide for next Saturday. We should catch a break in the rain during the day next Sunday but rain chances will increase, along with the possibility of a few storms, next Sunday night, as the main energy with this system makes its final push across the state. I will have updates to pass along regarding tomorrow’s system in my forecast at 9PM. You can also find more specifics regarding temperatures and rain chances on the WBRC First Alert Weather App. You can download our app for free by searching WBRC in your App Store.



