Wes: Another light freeze tonight, then cold tomorrow with a small chance of a shower or flurries north

Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide in the 3300 block of 15th Court North.More >>
Clear skies are expected Monday night with overnight lows in the lower 50s. Expect plenty of sunshine over the next few days with milder temperatures.More >>
It was a somber sight at Fairfield Fire station one on Monday. The flag whipped in the wind at half-staff in honor of the city's fire chief.More >>
Children are being sexually assaulted by their peers at school more often than we like to admit. That's according to a newly released report by the Associated Press.More >>
Since November, there have been nearly 55 accidents along a 2 mile stretch of Interstate 59 in Birmingham from 1st Avenue to the Roebuck exit.More >>
