2 young girls help Birmingham police stop home burglary

The City of Birmingham is owed more than $2.34 million in unpaid parking tickets. That amount is due on 130,181 unpaid parking tickets.More >>
The City of Birmingham is owed more than $2.34 million in unpaid parking tickets. That amount is due on 130,181 unpaid parking tickets.More >>
The district counselor for Hoover City Schools knew it was time to have a conversation when she realized how popular the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why had become.More >>
The district counselor for Hoover City Schools knew it was time to have a conversation when she realized how popular the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why had become.More >>
The parking lot of the Birmingham Water Works Board payment center was full on Monday. Unfortunately, not everyone is paying off their bills.More >>
The parking lot of the Birmingham Water Works Board payment center was full on Monday. Unfortunately, not everyone is paying off their bills.More >>
Prom season is wrapping up in Jefferson County, and Sheriff Mike Hale wants to make it a safe activity.More >>
Prom season is wrapping up in Jefferson County, and Sheriff Mike Hale wants to make it a safe activity.More >>
A ribbon cutting Monday morning signaled West Alabama Works Training Center in Brookwood is open for business.More >>
A ribbon cutting Monday morning signaled West Alabama Works Training Center in Brookwood is open for business.More >>