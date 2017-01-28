Spice up your weight loss

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- If your diet plan includes plain chicken or fish, you may be able to speed up your weight loss by adding a few herbs and spices to your meals. Some spices, like cardamom, have been medically proven to boost your metabolism and help you burn fat more quickly. Here’s more details about which spices have science-backed powers to help you lose weight.

If you've ever accidentally added too much cayenne pepper to your food, then you’ve probably felt your face get hot and your body temperature rise. This is all helping to boost your metabolism. By sprinkling a little cayenne on your food, you can burn up to 100 calories per meal.

Garlic may cause bad breath but it can also cause your body to burn fat. One study found that obese mice on a diet with garlic lost more weight in seven weeks than mice without it.

Add just one teaspoon of cumin to your meals every day to burn up to three times more body fat. It’s a universal spice that goes with everything from soup to salad to stir-fry.

Turmeric is another fat buster. It works by reducing the formation of fat tissue from suppressing the blood vessels needed to form it.

Finally, many diabetics know that ginger helps control blood sugar, but it also has the same fat-burning properties as cayenne pepper. Sprinkle it on stir-fry or just drink it like a tea.

Here’s one more spice: ginseng. It is valued for its ability to boost energy levels and speed metabolism. It's been linked to weight loss benefits, with one study showing obese, diabetic mice given panax ginseng extracts lost a significant amount of weight after 12 days.

Contributors to this news report include: Jessica Sanchez, Producer; Roque Correa, Editor and Videographer.

