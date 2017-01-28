Renting vs. Buying: What's your best bet?

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- A survey conducted by the National Association of Realtors showed that 80 percent of consumers believe buying a home is a good financial decision. Still, renters account for 37 percent of all households, the highest level since the mid 1960s. So should you rent or buy?

You’re on the hunt for your dream home, but should you rent it or buy it?

Try a rent-or-buy calculator, like the one on realtor.com. It helps you compare rent and mortgage payments by taking factors like homeowners insurance and property taxes into account and showing you when buying becomes cheaper than renting.

You might consider renting if you don’t plan to stay in the property for very long or if you don’t want to deal with maintenance. If you buy, then you need to budget at least one to three percent of the home price each year for repairs.

Home ownership might be the way to go if you plan to stay in the property for at least five years or if you want to make the home your own with improvement projects. It’s a good idea if you can afford a 20 percent down payment so you don’t have to pay private mortgage insurance. Also as a rule of thumb, your home shouldn’t cost more than two and a half times your salary.

One recent trend is to buy a home with family members or friends. This option is especially popular in cities with high housing prices like New York and L.A. It’s a way to pool your resources so you can afford home ownership, but the parties involved do have to trust each other and agree on important decisions regarding the property. Getting out of joint ownership is a lot tougher than getting into them, according to real estate experts.

Contributors to this news report include: Julie Marks, Producer; Roque Correa, Editor and Videographer.

Copyright 2017 Ivanhoe Newswire via WBRC. All rights reserved.