Fred: Chance of rain Sunday

Temperatures were in the 20s and 30s during the pre-dawn hours Saturday across Central Alabama with clears skies and calm winds. A weather disturbance is swinging toward the Southeast, but this will only serve to reinforce the cold, dry air mass over the region. The remainder of the day looks calm and pleasant with mostly sunny skies and temperatures warming to around 50 during the afternoon. A second wave will move to the Southeast later in the evening which may prevent temperatures from falling quite so far overnight, although we could still see some freezing temperatures in the pre-dawn hours Sunday morning. Moisture will be limited; however, there will be some associated with the wave, enough to produce isolated pockets of light precipitation.

Temperatures will rise above freezing prior to the arrival of the precipitation in North Alabama, which will begin as liquid during the late morning hours Sunday. Light rain will continue into the afternoon and then shift east. Lingering moisture will remain over the Northeastern counties as temperatures fall after sunset and these areas may see the rain transition to snow before ending early morning Monday. However, given the lack of moisture, there will be no snow accumulations.

Monday, a strong ridge of high pressure builds and surface winds become more southerly during the day as high pressure develops off the Gulf Coast. This will help our temperatures moderate into the lower 50s by Monday afternoon with increasing southwesterly winds and a surface high to our southeast providing slightly warmer low temperatures. An associated cold front will shift south Tuesday. The front should not push though our forecast area until late Tuesday night and Wednesday morning with temps expected to rise into the 60s for most locations Tuesday afternoon. The cold front will continue to advance slowly south Wednesday. However, the impact of this air mass will likely not be felt until Wednesday night into Thursday with an increase in cloud cover and perhaps a few sprinkles or light showers. A slight increase in the coverage of precipitation could occur from Thursday night into Friday as the stalled front retreats north. A warm front increases rain chances next weekend.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.