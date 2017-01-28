3 men arrested following attempted bank robbery in Fayette

Three people are accused of attempting to rob a bank in Fayette.

Police say the suspects are identified as Jacob Matthew Wiley, 19, Kenneth Elliot, Jr., 19, and Kennen Darcy Taylor, 26.

Fayette Police Chief Danny Jenkins says the attempted robbery happened at West Alabama bank on Friday around 11:30 a.m.

Witnesses say a customer chased a suspect out of the bank, but he got away in a vehicle waiting outside.

Police say the men then abandoned the vehicle at the Walker County line and tried to escape in the woods.

The three suspects were caught and arrested. They have been charged with first-degree robbery.

Berry police, state troopers, Fayette police and Walker County deputies all assisted in the search. At least one K9 unit was also used in the search.

