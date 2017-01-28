Johns Road in Bessemer closed following crash early Saturday morning

Johns Road in Bessemer closed following crash early Saturday mor - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

BESSEMER, AL (WBRC) -

Bessemer police are on the scene of a two-car accident on Johns Road.

Johns Road has been temporarily closed.

Police say there is one overturned vehicle and two people have been transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

