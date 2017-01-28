Fred: Cool start Saturday

After a cool start to the day Saturday morning, temps should warm into low to mid 50s for much of the area as skies begin to clear in the afternoon. Tomorrow, a weather disturbance swings through the region. Any precipitation, wintry or otherwise, will stay mostly north of our area. Areas in extreme North Alabama as far south as Cherokee County could see a few showers tomorrow afternoon and into Monday morning as the front shifts east. Surface temperatures will remain above freezing even as the precipitation falls, so liquid precipitation is all we are expecting. When temperatures do drop below freezing, the air will be drier so precipitation chances are small.

Monday through Thursday a surface high builds in the Gulf of Mexico which will keep generally westerly winds and moderating temperatures. Friday, the surface high shifts eastward as a surface low moves through the Central Plains, but with the jet stream well north of the area, rain chances remain small into next weekend with the best chances still in the extreme northern counties. By Saturday it appears an area of low pressure develops and moves through the

Southeast so next weekend could see increased rain chances.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.