Task force meets with author about Tuscaloosa Civil Rights Trail

A task force met with a civil rights author to talk bringing a civil rights trail to town Friday night.

Where to put the civil rights trail in Tuscaloosa, that's the big question the task force is trying to answer. The task force is looking at 20 potential areas in town.

Frye Gaillard, the author of Alabama's Civil Rights Trail, talked to the group tonight about positioning the trail where significant civil rights events happened in Tuscaloosa.

Historical markers highlighting where George Wallace stood in the school house door to block the admission of two African American students in 1963 and where the UA's football team first integrated are key examples.

“The University could mark some other places better some of the places where Autherine Lucy was hounded by white mobs back in the 1950's when she came to the campus,” said Gaillard.

Autherine Lucy was the first African American student to attend the University of Alabama.

The Civil rights task force said they are applying for gr ants this year to help pay for the trail.

