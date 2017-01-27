Winfield HS sprinter sets national record

Winfield High School senior Trey Cunningham clocked the 60-meter hurdles in 7.49 seconds Friday night to beat the existing national high school record by almost 4/100ths of second.

Cunningham’s record time came as he competed in the Last Chance Indoor Track and Field Meet Friday night at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

"I just try to do my best every race," said Cunningham. "Tonight I hit every mark and it felt great."

The previous record (7.53 seconds) was set in 2016 by Gr ant Holloway of Chesapeake (VA) at a meet at New York City.

Cunningham set 1A/3A state-meet marks in the AHSAA Indoor Championships last season in the 60-meter hurdles, 60-meter dash and 400-meter dash.

