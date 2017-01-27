1 dead, 3 hospitalized after car crashes into Ensley home - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Breaking

1 dead, 3 hospitalized after car crashes into Ensley home

Source; Lydia Hu/WBRC Source; Lydia Hu/WBRC
Source: Jonathan Bailey/WBRC Source: Jonathan Bailey/WBRC
Source; Lydia Hu/WBRC Source; Lydia Hu/WBRC
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

One person is dead and three others are hurt after a car crashed into a house Friday night in Birmingham.

Birmingham police are at the scene in the 2300 block of Avenue H in Ensley.

The three injured people were transported to UAB Hospital. Police have not released updates on their conditions.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly