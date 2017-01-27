1 dead, 3 hospitalized after car crashes into Ensley home

One person is dead and three others are hurt after a car crashed into a house Friday night in Birmingham.

Birmingham police are at the scene in the 2300 block of Avenue H in Ensley.

The three injured people were transported to UAB Hospital. Police have not released updates on their conditions.

Car crashed into house in Ensley pic.twitter.com/NWom4cHCcg — Lydia S. Hu ??? (@LydiaHuWBRC) January 28, 2017

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.