J-P: Chilly temperatures this weekend with a few showers expected

Expect clear skies and cold temperatures tonight.

We could see some patchy frost early Saturday with overnight lows around 30 degrees. Winds are expected to increase out of the west during the afternoon between 12-15 mph. Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast with temperatures in the 50s.

Clear skies and another blast of cold air is expected Sunday morning with temperatures around 30 degrees.

Thicker clouds return on Sunday and there is a chance for showers east of I-65.Temperatures rise to near 50 degrees. At night, there is a small chance for a passing flurry.

Best chance is in Tennessee but northeast Alabama stands a small chance. I wouldn’t even be shocked to hear of a report of snow grains as far south as Birmingham on Sunday night. The low clouds could spit out tiny stuff but either way, I don’t expect any road issues.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures warm back into the 60s for highs as early as Tuesday. Rain chances have shifted to Friday only.

I do not see any major storm systems impacting us either. Pretty tame weather with subtle temperatures changes.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.