Sinkhole widens at Hoover shopping center - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

news

Sinkhole widens at Hoover shopping center

Source: Josh Walker/WBRC Source: Josh Walker/WBRC
Source: Josh Walker/WBRC Source: Josh Walker/WBRC
HOOVER, AL (WBRC) -

A sinkhole in Hoover has widened.

It's in the of Lorna Road and Highway 31 where the Whole Foods grocery store is slated to open soon.

The sink hole has been taped off and crews are working to repair it.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly