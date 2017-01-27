Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Cullman

Cullman police arrested a 54-year-old man on drug charges after a traffic stop Thursday.

Officers stopped a vehicle on Interstate 65 near mile marker 309. Police say they got permission to search the vehicle and that's when the drugs were found.

Police found 20 grams of meth, a loaded 9mm Betetta handgun, a Suboxone strip and drug paraphernalia.

Investigators identified the driver as Timmy Dean Patterson and arrested him for possession with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Patterson is being held on a $22,000 bond at the county's detention center.

