JeffCo man charged with sex trafficking of a minor

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

U.S. Marshals arrested a Jefferson County man late last week for the sex trafficking of a minor in 2015.

Investigators say Torrvez Lemarcus Caldwell for one count of sex trafficking.

His arrest came during National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

