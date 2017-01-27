Patrick Nix wraps up first day as Pinson Valley High School head football coach

One day after being approved as the new head football coach at Pinson Valley High School, Patrick Nix is on the job.

“We had a good meeting with the team to introduce ourselves and let them know what we expect from them during the off season,” Nix said Friday afternoon.

“I want these kids to know we are here for them and to help them become young men. It is not about the wins and losses.”

Nix arrives at Pinson Valley after three years at Scottsboro High School. He also has coaching experience at the college level at Miami, Georgia Tech, Delta State and Samford. The Indians will go through spring practice in May for the first time under its new head coach.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.