School honors Moundville teen killed by mother's estranged boyfriend

Students at Hale County Middle School where Kaci Mitchell was a student are still trying to come to terms with her death.

Moundville police say Kaci and her mother, Paige Mitchell, were fatally shot by Paige Mitchell's estranged boyfriend Thursday morning.

Her principal, Eric Perry, talked about the incredible impact she had on her fellow classmates describing her as an honor student who was friends with everyone in the school and always had a pleasant personality.

Thursday, after learning of Kaci’s death, students started a thread on Snapchat telling their classmates to wear purple Friday, the color used to show solidarity against domestic violence.

About half the students did so, sending the message that it is not OK to take someone's life.

The staff also had a message for students as well.

"The message is never take life for gr anted, to treat each other the right way,” Perry said. “Things happen sometimes and it's how you adjust to it and handle it. We tell them we love them. Continue to tell your love ones how you care about them and treat everybody right."

Friday, the community also showed their support at the Mitchell’s home on Market Street with posters, balloons and messages saying, "We love you--you will be missed."

Funeral services for Kaci and Paige Mitchell have been finalized. The visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. this Sunday at Magnolia South Funeral Home in Tuscaloosa. The funeral will be held immediately after.

Moundville police say that the suspect in the Mitchell's deaths, Brad Gray, is still alive. He attempted to commit suicide after the fatal shootings. Banks said doctors were meeting with Gray's family to make a determination of how to move forward with his care. If he survives, he will be charged with capital murder.

