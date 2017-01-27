JeffCo. deputies searching for 15-year-old runaway - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

JeffCo. deputies searching for 15-year-old runaway

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

Deputies in Jefferson County need help finding a 15-year-old girl who ran away from her home in the1900 block of Rock Mountain Drive on Thursday.

Investigators say she was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants. They described her as a 5'1", 100-pound white female with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Authorities said she might be in the Pleasant Grove, Hueytown or Eastern Valley area.

