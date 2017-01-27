District attorneys facing funding crisis

District Attorneys across Alabama are facing a funding crisis, and they say that could mean problems in prosecuting cases.

Blount County D.A. Pamela Casey says her office is cash strapped right now because the state is not providing enough money.

"You know, I'm at a position right now where I need to hire a translator for a very high-profile case we have. I don't know if I can afford to do that," said Casey. "You say I need to settle this case because I can't afford to try this case?"

In Birmingham, Jefferson County Interim District Attorney Danny Carr said with funding being down, it creates problems in prosecuting cases and getting expert witnesses. He says that's something that needs to be addressed.

According to Casey, in the last nine years, D.A. offices across the state have seen their budgets cut by almost 60 percent.

"Eventually, what's going to happen is you're going to hear a D.A. say we're going to have to take a life without parole or take a lesser sentence on this because we can't afford to bring in the expert witnesses," said Randall Houston, District Attorney for the 19th Circuit.

Some lawmakers say they're looking at ways to fix things.

However, until legislation passes prosecutors have to get creative, sometimes at the expense of victims.

"How horrible, if you lost your loved one, to know that full justice can't be sought simply because the state doesn't fully fund the DA's offices," said Casey.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.