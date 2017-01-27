Rep. Sewell: Repealing ACA without replacement would be a 'disgrace'

Hank Adcock, a farmer from Blount County, offered his endorsement of the Affordable Care Act during a forum with U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell Friday.

“After I got it, I got my hand in a hay baler and if I hadn't had that, I probably would have lost my farm,” Adcock said.

“Had he not had Affordable Care, it would have cost him $63,000 for his coverage,” added Rep. Sewell, a Birmingham Democrat.

One by one, she introduced hospital administrators, doctors and advocates with a similar message.

“No one would claim its perfect, but its problems are fixable,” Jim Carnes of Alabama Arise said.

With congressional Republicans working on a repeal and replacement of the health care law, there is a national push to urge people without insurance to sign up before Tuesday's deadline.

Birmingham's mayor was one of several mayors across the country urging people to enroll this week. Part of the strategy may be a belief that the more people enrolled, the greater challenge to repeal the plan.

“We have not seen a replacement plan. To repeal without a replacement is a disgrace. There are too many folks who depend on this for their healthcare,” Rep. Sewell said.

During a news conference, the congresswoman was asked to consider President Trump’s first week in office.

“Elections have consequences,” she said. “While I didn’t vote for him, he is my president. He is our president. He was duly elected by the American people. My hope is he will honor his promise to be a president for all Americans.”

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.