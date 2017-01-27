Spain Park boys win 2nd straight bowling championship

The Spain Park boys won the AHSAA Class 1A-7A state title in bowling on Friday.
The Jaguars beat Vestavia Hills 1036-899 for the championship.
Southside-Gadsden girls beat Hartselle 806-647 for the girls class 1A-7A AHSAA state title. Southside Gadsden finished 27-0 on the season.
This is only the second year for the AHSAA bowling championships.
The two-day event took place at Oak Mountain Lanes Thursday and Friday.
