Spain Park boys win 2nd straight bowling championship

The Spain Park boys won the AHSAA Class 1A-7A state title in bowling on Friday.

The Jaguars beat Vestavia Hills 1036-899 for the championship.

Southside-Gadsden girls beat Hartselle 806-647 for the girls class 1A-7A AHSAA state title. Southside Gadsden finished 27-0 on the season.

This is only the second year for the AHSAA bowling championships.

The two-day event took place at Oak Mountain Lanes Thursday and Friday.

