Gov. Bentley expresses support for Pres. Trump's immigration plan

Governor Robert Bentley spoke in Hoover Friday about his support for President Donald Trump’s stand on immigration.

"I just want to say I support the president on his immigration stand," Bentley said.

While Governor Bentley agrees with the president on limiting undocumented workers from coming into Alabama and building the wall, the governor says when it comes to deportation there should be alternatives.

"Obviously, we have to have a little different attitude about people who are already here and what they will with families and that type of thing," Bentley said.

Mayors attended the meeting of Public Affairs and Research Council where Bentley was speaking in Hoover. Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange agrees with Bentley on those who are already in Alabama.

"There are some great workers in Montgomery and Alabama in the Hispanic community and other communities. We would not like to see their absolute removal," Strange said.

Strange said there should be a fine paid by undocumented workers and there should be some path toward citizenship.

Strange and other mayors tell me they would not want their police force dragged into any deportation effort.

That should be left to the federal government.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.