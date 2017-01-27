Gov. Bentley reiterates need for new prisons

Governor Robert Bentley spoke to the Public Affairs Research Council annual meeting.

Bentley said prisons will be at the top of his agenda for state lawmakers.

"We’ve got a backlog in our prisons of $2-3 hundred million probably. If we don't do this, we are going to have to spend that money on repairs, so then you are fixing old prisons." Bentley said.

Bentley is proposing an $800 million bond issue to build four prisons, three for men and one for women.

“We have so many people who say that we can pay for it with efficiencies," Bentley said.

Last year, Alabama lawmakers balked at giving the governor what he wanted on the big bond issue on prisons. This time around, that may change.

Vestavia Hills State Senator Jabo Waggoner listened to the governor Friday. Waggoner says more lawmakers understand the need to reduce prison overcrowding.

"We've got to do something. We have a very antiquated system, of prison system. So the governor's proposal is to come with that $800 million bond issue to build four new prisons," Waggoner said.

Bentley hopes the legislature passes his proposal early. If not, the governor said he has an agreement with legislative leaders to call a special session within a session to focus on the prison problem.

This would mean no additional cost to taxpayers.

